Police shoot, kill person near RNC perimeter in Milwaukee: sources

A man was shot and killed by police on Tuesday near Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee where the Republican National Convention is being held, Fox News confirmed.

The shooting happened near 13th Street and West Vliet Street – about two miles from the Fiserv Forum.

The Milwaukee police association confirmed to Fox News an “outside police agency” was involved in the shooting.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN, DNC RESTART REPUBLICAN CONVENTION COUNTERPROGRAMMING AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

A Columbus police source tells Fox News five of the department’s officers fired their weapons and one person was killed.

One witness told Fox News the man who was shot lived in a nearby homeless camp. The witness added that the deceased was brandishing a knife when he was shot.

MILWAUKEE VOTER VOWS TO VOTE TRUMP SINCE RESIDENTS ‘HAVEN’T GOTTEN ANYTHING’ UNDER DEMOCRATS IN DECADES

Image 1 of 4

next

Image 2 of 4

prev



next

Image 3 of 4

prev



next

Image 4 of 4

prev



Multiple upset residents, some claiming to be friends and family, were arguing with police and looking for answers about the shooting.

When some residents learned the deceased was shot by outside officers, they got upset and slammed the RNC for coming into their town with out-of-town police.

REPUBLICAN CONVENTION GETS UNDERWAY TWO DAYS AFTER TRUMP SURVIVED AN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

A law enforcement source tells Fox News no officers were hit. It’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This also comes as Tuesday’s theme of the RNC is “Make America Safe Once Again” and former President Donald Trump has called to address crime in Milwaukee.

Fox News’ Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.