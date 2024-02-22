Police searching for couple accused of running over server after restaurant bill dispute

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Police in Michigan are searching for a man and woman accused of running over a restaurant server after a bill dispute.

It happened at approximately 7:40 p.m. Friday evening. The man and woman, said to be in their late 50s, were inside El Camino Restaurant in Keego Harbor when they “had a dispute over the service and food and left the restaurant without paying their full bill,” police said in a Facebook post.

They entered their vehicle, described as a 2005-09 Mercedes C-class with later-generation wheels, and started to drive away when the server ran out to confront them.

“According to the server the couple laughed at her when she told them they had to pay the rest of their bill,” police stated. The vehicle was stopped as the server was standing in front of it.

The car’s driver backed up and maneuvered to drive around the server when the server placed herself in front of the vehicle again.

“The driver knocked her down with the vehicle, ran over her legs and proceeded to flee southwest bound on Orchard Lake Road towards the city of Orchard Lake,” Keego Harbor Police Department said.

The server was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Police told Fox News Digital via email they would like to speak with the driver of the vehicle to get their side of the story, and that may “mitigate any of the potential charges arising from this incident.”

If charges are warranted, they could include failure to stop and report a personal injury accident, felonious assault and defrauding an innkeeper.

Anyone with information on the couple’s identity is asked to reach out to the Keego Harbor Police Department at [email protected] or 248-682-3030.