Police search for suspect after Washington mall shooting

Police in Washington are searching for a man they say shot someone in a mall Monday night.

The Union Gap Police Department said on Facebook they responded to Valley Mall at 6:14 p.m. The victim has been identified by local media outlets as a loss prevention officer at a Macy’s department store.

Police Chief Greg Cobb said the situation was an isolated incident that took place after the suspect allegedly shoplifted from the Macy’s store and ran out into the main mall area.

The security guard reportedly confronted the man, and they began fighting, Cobb told the Yakima Herald-Republic.

“The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired twice, hitting the officer, and then ran out through the north doors,” Cobb told the newspaper.

The security worker was taken to a hospital, but their condition was not released. Police also did not say what the suspect is accused of stealing from the store.

The suspect on the loose is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is asked to call 509-248-0430 and ask to speak with detectives or call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No one else was reported injured, and the investigation remains ongoing.

“We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place at Macy’s Yakima Valley in Union Gap,” a Macy’s spokesperson said in a statement. “The safety of our customers and our colleagues is Macy’s top priority. We are working closely with the local police department and defer all comments about the case to them per policy.”

Earlier this month, two security guards were stabbed following an alleged shoplifting incident at the Macy’s Center City Philadelphia store, with one guard dying from his injuries.