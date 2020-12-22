Police release video of suspects in murder of 12-year-old boy, offer $20G reward

Philadelphia police on Tuesday released video footage of two suspects wanted in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

The boy, Sadeek Clark-Harrison, was shot in the head after answering the door of his home shortly before 3 a.m. The victim died of his wounds, police said.

The boy’s mother, Lisa Clark, said she was home at the time and heard an adult male voice calling her son’s name from outside the door, CBS Philly reported.

“‘Sadeek! Sadeek!’ she recalled hearing. “So, he was coming outside to answer the door because they were calling his name and he didn’t even open the door. He looked at the top of the door and they shot him through his eye.”

Video released by police shows the suspects walking towards Clark-Harrison’s home at 5026 Ditman Street. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 215-686-8477.