Police officer’s quick thinking saves man stabbed in New York library, doctors say

A 60-year-old man stabbed at a Rochester, New York, library Tuesday is expected to survive thanks to quick police action at the scene.

“I could tell by his condition, and just by how out of it he was that he had lost a lot of blood,” officer Nicholas Vandemar told WROC. “There was a gray sweatshirt wrapped around his right bicep and he was complaining about right arm pain.”

The victim was stabbed at least once in the arm with a knife inside the Monroe Library. Police were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. wherein Vandemar acted immediately.

Vandemar recalled first seeing blood on the floor and then a man lying against the wall. The officer proceeded to take a tourniquet off his belt and wrap it around the victim’s arm to control the bleeding. Doctors reported this action saved the victim’s life.

“That’s when I started to digest how serious it was and how vital or lucky that things just worked out perfectly,” he said.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently recovering. No additional details have been released.

The suspect allegedly behind the stabbing was arrested later that day.

Staff at Rochester General Hospital called police Tuesday day when Yosmain Ammons,18, allegedly began threatening them with a knife. Police arrested Ammons and connected him to the library stabbing.

Rochester police are currently investigating the incident and do not believe it was a random attack, according to WHAM.

Ammons was transported to Monroe County Jail shortly after and charged with assault in the second degree and second-degree menacing. He is expected to appear in court on March 28, the Rochester District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital.