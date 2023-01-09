Police officer shot, 1 suspect dead and another injured in Nevada shooting

A police officer was injured, one suspect was killed, and another suspect was injured in a shooting in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, according to officials.

The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. local time Sunday near an apartment complex on Sky Valley Drive after officers responded to a “trouble unknown” call.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Reno Police and local SWAT teams were on the scene. Police told 2News that two suspects and two officers were involved in the shooting.

Police said one of the suspects was killed in the shooting.

The other suspects and the injured officer were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were unclear.

Residents in the area were evacuated while police attempted to remove the second suspect from the apartment complex.