Police officer breaks down door to rescue teen, pets trapped in burning building: bodycam

A teenage girl and three pets were trapped inside a burning building, and there was no time for firefighters to get there.

An Atlantic City, New Jersey, police officer was on patrol in the area around 1 a.m. on May 26 when he spotted a commotion outside a burning building, with smoke rising from the home and a person hanging out the second-floor window.

Officer Riley Flynn rushed toward the danger. People outside were heard yelling, “I tried to bust down this window, but I can’t do anything!”

Flynn broke down the front door and was immediately hit by suffocating smoke that blanketed the room, bodycam video shows.

Flynn made his way through the thick fumes and up a staircase, where he found the trapped victim in the bathroom.

“Come here! Come here! Let’s go!” Flynn yelled as he reached his hand for the victim. She covered her mouth as they bolted downstairs and out of the burning home, bodycam footage shows.

Smoke alarms were blaring. People were screaming and yelling outside.

They finally escaped. She was safe. Flynn asked if anyone else was in the house. Someone responded, saying, “The dogs.”

Flynn ran back into the burning home and navigated through the thick smoke yelling, “Dog! Dog!”

There was virtually no light except the beam from the officer’s flashlight. He followed the sound of the barking pup and found two dogs hiding.

They were carried out to safety, but there was one more dog, so the officer ran back into the home a third time.

He climbed the steps and found the third dog hiding in a closet. He grabbed the canine and ran out of the house.

Flynn is heard aggressively coughing from the smoke inhalation as the video ends, but everyone was saved.

In total, he rescued a teenage girl, three dogs and a cat during the fire.

“I commend Officer Flynn for his quick actions in not only rescuing a teenager, but also going back inside to rescue the animals who I know are part of their family,” Atlantic City Chief James Sarkos said in a statement.

The fire department ultimately knocked down the fire, which started in the kitchen, according to the police department.