Police make third arrest in pregnant teen Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra capital murder case

Texas law enforcement officials arrested a woman on Wednesday in connection to the murders of pregnant teen Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra.

Donning a black Ozzy Osbourne shirt, 47-year-old Myrta Romanos was escorted to a police vehicle. Along the way, she dodged a barrage of questions from reporters without saying a word.

San Antonio Police said Romanos, who is believed to be suspect Christopher Ray Preciado’s stepmother, has been charged with altering, destroying or concealing a corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Officers had already charged Christopher, 19, with capital murder and abuse of a corpse. His father, 53-year-old Ramon Preciado, was also charged with altering or destroying a human corpse and abuse of a corpse after allegedly helping his son move the bodies after the murders.

Soto, 18, and her boyfriend, Guerra, 22, were found dead in a car at the Colinas at Medical Apartments in San Antonio on Dec. 26, 2023.

Soto was nine months pregnant and a week past her due date, her family told Fox San Antonio.

According to police, Soto and Guerra were both shot to death. The couple’s unborn baby, a boy they had named Fabian, also died as a result of the shooting.

Police previously said the couple was killed in what they believe was a drug deal gone wrong.

According to police, the murders took place on Dec. 21.

After receiving several tips on social media that there may be a third suspect in the case, detectives were able to develop enough probable cause to arrest Romanos.

Police said surveillance video allegedly shows Romanos was involved on the night of the murders, as she was seen on video leaving the home in a black truck with Preciado and his father. She was later seen on video returning to the residence with the two men.

Police also said they believe Romanos’ gun was used in the murder.

Police previously said evidence found on Soto’s and Guerra’s phones suggest they were selling drugs at the time of the murders.