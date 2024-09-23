Police K-9 dies in line of duty during fiery South Carolina shootout

A search for a suspect ended in a fiery shootout in South Carolina that left a law enforcement officer wounded and a police K-9 dead.

K-9 Mikka was killed during a standoff in Lee County on Friday afternoon, following a chaotic standoff with a suspect wanted in the shooting of a McBee Police Department officer on Thursday night.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) responded to Lee County as part of a multi-agency search for an armed and dangerous subject, identified as Altson Modlin, 27, according to the Horry County Police Department.

McBee Police Chief Tim Knight said Molidin fired at the officer “more than 60 times,” WPDE reported.

Following the shooting in Chesterfield County, a search spanning multiple counties occurred and Modlin was located around 10 a.m., when a deadly shootout ensued, officials said.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said law enforcement officers were following Modlin’s car when they ran into live fire from him from an assault-style rifle, News19 confirmed.

Simon confirmed to WPDE that one of his deputies was grazed by a bullet by shots fired at officers on the scene of the standoff.

Simon said a patrol car burned after it was struck by bullets.

“Shots that actually hit the vehicle. The vehicle ignited and caught fire, and, you know, she obviously couldn’t get out of the vehicle,” Simon explained to News19. “The officers couldn’t get to the vehicle to open the door, because they, like I said, they were under duress. They couldn’t get to the vehicle.”

Tragically, the officer couldn’t get to K-9 Mikka inside the car due to all the shots fired, and the dog died in the fire, Simon told WPDE.

“We are a smaller agency, and we have to wear several different hats here. We are greatly saddened by the loss of K-9 Mikka, who was as much a member of our team as my Chief Deputy who was injured,” Simon said in a statement.

The shooting led to a shelter-in-place order and a countywide school lockdown, according to News19.

Authorities said nearly 200 law enforcement officers and 10 agencies were in Lee County to assist with the standoff.

“This is a senseless, cowardly act that actually took place today. And you know, I’m getting to the point I’m fed up with this. This is my eighth officer involved shooting since I’ve been here, since 2010. This is too much,” Simon said.

Simon added that his team is grateful for the support they feel from the community and fellow law enforcement:

“I want to thank Horry County for taking the lead in investigating this incident, and all of our partners for their support and assistance, including South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR), my Sheriff’s Office and Police Department counterparts across the state and region, and the ATF. There’s been so much community support from near and far, and each person and agency that has reached out to check on us and offered their prayers is appreciated.”

The Lee County Coroner’s Office has confirmed Modlin is deceased and that an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

The Horry County Police Department said this remains an active investigation and that it will continue to investigate the shooting in Lee County at the request of agencies involved.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and SLED for comment.