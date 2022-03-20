Police issue warning about dangerous new TikTok challenge sweeping US, 1 arrest already made

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dangerous new TikTok challenge has police across the country reporting incidents of injury to people, and even arrests of teenagers.

The “Orbeez challenge” encourages users to sneak attack unsuspecting people with a gel pellet gun.

Reports have come out about incidents in areas surrounding Philadelphia, Orlando, Atlanta, Phoenix, the Bay Area and more.

“We continue to see teenagers … discharging splat ball guns (Orbeez) at other people … even at innocent bystanders. Now they are modifying the beads to be more painful,” Peachtree City Police in Georgia wrote on Facebook.

“Officers in Volusia County, Florida also warned of a string of Orbeez shootings in the area leading to four arrests so far,” police confirmed to The Post.

Police are not only warning about the dangers of firing the toy guns but of impending arrests for anyone who takes part in the social media challenge.

“Recently, deputies arrested a 19-year-old man who shot an Amazon delivery driver in Deltona, hitting him in his glasses and his neck while he was driving his route. The same shooter also shot another random adult and a 10-year-old child in the face and chest,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

“These kids think it’s funny. They’re violating the law. They’re committing a battery. If the pellet happens to injure the person to the point it breaks the skin, could be looking at a felony charge. These things don’t go away. Could affect your future,” Winter Garden Police Captain Scott Allen told FOX 35 Orlando.

TikTok’s community guidelines specifically prohibit videos “depicting, promoting, normalizing or glorifying dangerous acts that may lead to serious injury or death.”

Attacks should be reported to local police.