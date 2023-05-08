Police investigating gun fire inside Maryland mall

Maryland authorities are investigating possible gun fire inside St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the scene was secure as of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and one suspect was in custody.

Police confirmed no victims had been located as they continued to investigate.

The mall will remain closed the rest of the day.

“Initial reports indicate a group of teens may have discharged a firearm inside the mall. No reported victims with gunshot wounds as of this time,” the statement added.

AUTHORITIES CONFIRM 8 DEAD IN ALLEN PREMIUM OUTLETS SHOOTING NEAR DALLAS, SEVERAL MORE INJURED

The report comes one day after a mall shooting in Allen, Texas, that left at least eight people dead and injured several others.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for more information, but has not heard back.

POLICE SEARCHING HOME OF TEXAS SHOOTER WHERE HE LIVED WITH PARENTS: REPORT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to call 301-932-2222.