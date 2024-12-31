Police investigating after hiker finds badly decomposed body hundred of yards down California cliffside

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide investigators are searching for answers after a severely decomposed body was discovered on Saturday off a cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

A hiker saw the adult body from a cliff above and immediately notified authorities, according to a statement from the department.

The body was found several hundred yards down the cliff.

Investigators said they believe the person fell from Dina’s Vistapoint, but appeared to have been deceased at the location for an extended period, due to “severe decomposition.”

LOS ANGELES-AREA AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING HUMAN LEGS FOUND ON SHORELINE

Los Angeles County Fire paramedics responded and pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the statement.

Officials said the incident is not related to the human legs found along the shoreline last week.

While the department did not release the manner of death, the case is being investigated by the homicide unit.

Officials told Fox News Digital on Monday the body has yet to be identified.