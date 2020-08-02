Police investigate shooting at Washington state Costco

Police in Washington state are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Costco, officials reported.

Issaquah Police responded to a shooting at 6:30 a.m. after a truck drove up to the store and shots were fired. Police told Fox News that they had reports of three suspects, all wearing dark clothing.

No one was shot, but a glass jewelry case was hit. The store was not yet open, according to the Seattle Times, and employees were the only people inside the store at the time.

Tweets from witnesses indicate that police closed down the roads surrounding Costco while they carried out their investigation.

As of noon, the Costco was still closed while police catalogued what was stolen. Police are still investigating what or how much might have been taken.