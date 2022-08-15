Police identify man who crashed car into US Capitol barricade before committing suicide

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Police have identified the man who crashed his vehicle into a U.S. Capitol barricade before exiting and shooting himself as 29-year-old Richard York III of Delaware.

York was a drug addict with an extensive criminal record, including allegedly beating a coworker in his own home in 2020. Police say they have yet to discover his reason for driving to the U.S. Capitol.

“Next of kin has been notified in relation to this morning’s incident,” The U.S. Capitol Hill Police Department wrote in a statement. “The man has been identified as 29-year-old Richard A. York the 3rd of Delaware. It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex.”

The investigation has been handed off to the DC Metropolitan Police Department.

York allegedly attacked the coworker while at the person’s Philadelphia home. The pair were reportedly together for several hours before York accused the other man of trying to contact his mother. He then allegedly beat the other man before ransacking the house and fleeing into the woods.

York was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief, and a summary count of harassment from the incident according to WFMZ.

York was also charged with burglarizing a Pennsylvania pharmacy in 2017 and stealing controlled substances.

York’s vehicle erupted in flames after he crashed it into a police barricade on Capitol Hill at roughly 4 a.m. on Sunday. He then exited the vehicle and being shooting a firearm at random before turning the gun on himself.

The incident reportedly lasted only a matter of moments, and officers did not have time to return fire before York shot himself. No one was injured aside from York.

The incident comes more than a year after another vehicle crashed into a Capitol barricade in 2021, killing one police officer and wounding another.

The attack killed officer Billy Evans and sent the Capitol Hill Police Department “reeling,” according to the Capitol Police union.