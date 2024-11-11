Police hunting for Long Island man accused of stabbing his own father to death

A manhunt is underway for a 23-year-old Long Island man who allegedly stabbed his father to death on Saturday morning.

The Suffolk County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search for Matthew Zoll, who they believe stabbed his father, 61-year-old Joseph Zoll, to death at their Rocky Point home.

Officers were called to the home around 1:25 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing, the New York Post first reported.

Police described Matthew Zoll as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

MISSING FATHER OF 3 MAY HAVE FAKED HIS OWN DEATH AND FLED TO ‘SOMEPLACE IN EUROPE’: OFFICIALS

Authorities added that Matthew Zoll, who has a small scar under his left eye, is not believed to have a vehicle.

2 FLORIDA WOMEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED MURDER OF ONE OF THE WOMEN’S MISSING BOYFRIEND

Police have not revealed a motive in the killing.

HUSBAND OF MISSING MOM SUZANNE SIMPSON CHARGED WITH MURDER

Anyone with information on Matthew Zoll’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Suffolk County Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.