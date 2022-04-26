Police honor ‘guardian angel’ DoorDash driver who saved her customer’s life during food delivery

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police honored a Massachusetts DoorDash driver last week for saving the life of one of her customers.

Sophia Furtado, 26, arrived at a Fairhaven, Massachusetts, home to complete a DoorDash delivery in February only to find the customer, Caryn Sullivan, unconscious on the ground and bleeding from her head. Furtado ran inside to wake Sullivan’s husband, who had fallen asleep after making the order.

Sullivan says she has had knee trouble for years and felt one of her legs collapse under her as she waited outside for the delivery, resulting in her striking her head on the ground.

Furtado, who went to school to be an EMT, began giving Sullivan medical attention while waiting for police and medics to arrive. Sullivan would ultimately spend three weeks in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

“She wrapped a blanket around the woman, and used a pillow to apply light direct pressure to the wound on her head that was still actively bleeding,” Fairhaven Police said of Furtado. “Sophia held her and kept her stabilized to prevent any possible further spinal injury. She was updating dispatch on the women’s condition, giving officers and medics crucial pre-arrival information.”

Police say doctors at the hospital were “adamant” that Sullivan would have succumbed to her injuries if there had been any delay in her care. Police awarded Furtado with a “Life Saving Award” in an April 20 ceremony.

“She was my guardian angel,” Sullivan said at the ceremony. “If I didn’t have her, I’d probably be dead.”