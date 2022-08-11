FOX News 

Police have ‘person of interest’ in custody after man gunned down at own birthday party in Atlanta

Atlanta police have a “person of interest” in custody after a man was killed at his own birthday party.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at an AirBNB on the southeast side of the city, police told FOX 5 Atlanta. The victim has only been described as a man in his 20s.

Police say an altercation broke out around 11:45 p.m. at what was not a large party. The fight began inside the home before spilling outside. The victim was shot once and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Few details are being released at this time, and police would not say where on his body the victim was shot. A FOX 5 Atlanta reporter tells Fox News a number of loved ones showed up at the scene, visibly upset over what happened.

No formal arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate what led up to the deadly shooting.