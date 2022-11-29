Police discover remains of 4 infants in Boston apartment

The remains of four infants were found in an apartment in Boston earlier this month, according to police.

Boston police discovered what appeared to be a human fetus or infant inside an apartment freezer after officers responded to a call on the afternoon of Nov. 17 to investigate the residence at 838 East Broadway in South Boston.

Investigators found more human remains in the apartment the next day, police said in a press release. Those human remains are also believed to belong to infants.

“Homicide detectives located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation,” police said.

Police announced Monday that the remains belonged to two male infants and two female infants. The Chief Medical Examiner performed autopsies, but the results remain pending.

The Boston Police Homicide Detectives and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made in connection with the discovery of the human remains.