Police captain allegedly sent penis photos, offered female detective favors for panties: lawsuit

A NYPD captain allegedly sent a picture of his penis to a female detective and offered her favors if she would send him her panties, during a “relentless” 18 months of sexual harassment, according to a lawsuit.

Capt. Brian Flynn allegedly sent more than 45 sexually explicit or inappropriate photos and messages to Det. Michelle Almanzar, her lawyer Leslee Schwartz told Fox News Digital, and retaliated against her when she spurned his advances, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

He allegedly sent “pictures of his penis and napkins with ejaculate on it, which appear to be taken in his office,” requested pictures of her and offered to give her a “Commander’s Day” if she would give him her panties, the lawsuit alleges.

“I have a trove of pictures and texts. I sent them 45 of them, and that’s not even all of it,” Schwartz said.

After Almanzar rejected Flynn’s alleged sexual advances and told him to stop, the captain allegedly retaliated by making her stay late and redo reports and denied her personal time off, the lawsuit says.

“She would often permit him to send her sexually explicit texts because when she tried to get him to stop, not only did she suffer, but he would often take his frustration out on her work partner as well as her team,” the lawsuit alleges.

The NYPD is aware of the lawsuit and told Fox News Digital in an email that Flynn has been placed on modified duty. The NYPD noted, however, that they won’t comment on pending litigation.

“The Department does not tolerate sexual harassment and is committed to respectful work environments for our diverse workforce,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The NYPD thoroughly investigates all complaints it receives, and offers several reporting options for NYPD employees, including anonymously.”

It’s unclear whether Capt. Flynn has retained a lawyer who could comment on his behalf, and Capt. Flynn couldn’t immediately be reached.

Flynn’s alleged sexual harassment began shortly after Det. Almanzar, a nine-year veteran of the force, was transferred to his Bronx precinct in 2021, according to the lawsuit, which says the accusations continued for over 1.5 years.

Over time, she developed “severe anxiety” when she had to go near his office and wouldn’t go to the bathroom alone, the lawsuit alleges.

“On one occasion, after she yet again blocked him from her phone, Capt. Flynn in an attempt to ‘show her who’s boss,’ posted signs around the floor: pictures of a ‘rat in a cop’s uniform with ‘Almanzar’ [written] on them,” the lawsuit alleges.

She reached a breaking point in November 2022 after she was denied a day off and officially reported him, and Flynn was transferred, according to the lawsuit.

The next day, he allegedly showed up at the Bronx precinct at 4 a.m. to confront Almanzar, who also suffered blowback from other officers who were upset because now they’re “all under the microscope,” the lawsuit says.

When she pushed back, other officers allegedly said, “We figured you liked it,” the legal action says.

The NYPD said Flynn is on modified duty, but the lawsuit claims the discipline is for unrelated claims. The NYPD has “taken no action to assure that defendant Flynn does not harass any other female employees,” the lawsuit alleges.

The NYPD did not elaborate on why Flynn had received modified duty.