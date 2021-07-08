Georgia deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club in Cobb County last week that left a golf pro and two out-of-state men dead.

The U.S. Marshals-led Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Bryan Rhoden into custody in Chamblee, FOX 5 Atlanta reported Thursday evening. That’s about 25 miles southeast from where police found three bodies on a golf course on July 3.

Rhoden allegedly gunned down golf pro Gene Siller near the 10th hole. Police had previously said that they believed Siller was not initially a target but was shot in the head after approaching the suspicious truck, which had careened onto the golf course.

Police later found the bodies of California resident Henry Valdez, 46, and Kansas resident Paul Pierson, 76, in the bed of a white Dodge pickup truck stuck on a hill on the golf course.

Police said the truck belonged to Pierson.

Additional details about Rhoden were not immediately available, but local authorities were expected to hold a news conference at 8 p.m. ET with more information.

The country club is located just outside Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.