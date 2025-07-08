Planned ambush at Texas ICE facility leaves officer shot, as 10 charged with attempted murder, authorities say

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The shooting of a Texas police officer near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility and the firing of shots at federal officers over the weekend was a “planned ambush” on the building, resulting in 11 people being charged, authorities said Monday.

An Alvarado, Texas, police officer was shot Friday night near the Prairieland Detention Facility, authorities said.

“This was an egregious attack on federal and local law enforcement officers and it is part of an increasing trend of violence against them,” said Nancy Larson, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

DHS: ASSAULTS ON ICE NOW UP NEARLY 700% OVER SAME TIME LAST YEAR

Authorities said 10 to 12 people in black military-style clothing began shooting fireworks at the facility, Fox Dallas reported. One or two others broke off from the group and began to damage vehicles and spray graffiti. Officials said the graffiti read “ICE pig,” “traitor” and profanity.

Officials believe the activity was meant to draw ICE detention officers out of the building. Ten people were arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer.

They were identified as: Cameron Arnold of Dallas, Savanna Batten of Fort Worth, Nathan Baumann of College Station, Zachary Evetts of Waxahatchie, Joy Gibson of Dallas, Bradford Morris of Dallas, Maricela Rueda of Fort Worth, Seth Sikes of Kennedale, Elizabeth Soto of Fort Worth and Ines Sotoalso, a Fort Worth resident.

Another person was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly attempting to conceal and destroy evidence.

At the time of the shooting, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department has “zero tolerance” for assaults on federal officers or property and that offenders will feel the full weight of the DOJ when caught and prosecuted.

BLUE CITY JOINS LA CHAOS AS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS INJURE OFFICERS IN VIOLENT RIOTS

The Alvarado police officer was shot at around 11 p.m. while responding to reports of a suspicious person, FOX Dallas reported.

When the officer tried making contact with the person, shots were fired from a nearby wooded area, and the officer was struck in the neck. Another person across the street then shot 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed ICE detention officers, authorities said.

The injured officer was flown to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment and was later released. An AR-style rifle was found at the scene. The alleged attackers fled from the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with a single driver inside. Inside the vehicle, they found two guns and a Kevlar vest. Sheriff’s deputies stopped another seven individuals in another area.

Some were allegedly wearing body armor. Some were covered in mud, and some were armed, according to officials.

Twelve sets of body armor, flyers, spray paint and a flag saying “Resist Fascism. Fight Oligarchy” were eventually found, the news outlet reported. In addition, authorities found masks, goggles, gloves, weapons, fireworks and more.