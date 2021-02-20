Plane experiences engine trouble and drops debris over Colorado, lands safely

A Boeing 777 with 241 people on board dropped debris over northern Colorado after experiencing engine trouble but landed safely at Denver International Airport Saturday, officials said.

Much of the debris landed in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods of Broomfield, which is about 20 miles north of downtown Denver.

The United Airlines flight, which was en route to Honolulu, returned safely to Denver shortly after departure.

There are no injuries reported onboard the aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident and has asked Coloradans not to touch debris if they find them.

Colorado resident Clare Armstrong told Fox News she was at the Broomfield Commons Dog Park when she heard a loud boom in the sky and saw debris start falling in the area.

She and others in the dog park were able to safely get to shelter.

It is currently unclear what caused engine #2 on the aircraft to malfunction. A video taken from the ground shows a large plume of black smoke emitted from the plane.

Jon Ostrower, the editor-in-chief of Air Currents, explained on Twitter that “whatever befell this engine had tremendous energy involved given the near-total disintegration of the nacelle.”