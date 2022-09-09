Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land.

Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.



According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware, the small plane, a Learjet 35, took off from Halsey Field on North Island at 12:22 p.m. and made several “figure 8” movements before heading back toward the airfield at 1:17 p.m.

San Diego is experiencing poor weather with some speculating that poor visibility and slippery condition caused the pilot to be unable to land safely.

It is unknown how many people were inside the plane at the time of the crash landing and if there are any injuries.

No other information was made immediately available.

