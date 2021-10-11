A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood of San Diego County Monday afternoon, damaging some homes, authorities said. In a news conference after the crash, a fireman confirmed that at least two people died in the crash.

“We know there is at least two,” a fireman said. “It’s a pretty brutal scene.”

Authorities said two people have died and two more have been taken to the hospital.

The Fire Department said the injuries of the people on the plane are likely “non-survivable.”

Multiple homes caught on fire, along with at least one vehicle, authorities said.

The crash happened just after noon two to three blocks from Santana High School. At least two homes were damaged, the county sheriff’s office told Fox News.

At least two people have been taken to a hospital, San Diego’s Fox 5 reported.

The sheriff’s office said Jeremy Street between 2nd Street and Mast Blvd and North Magnolia Avenue between 2nd Street and Mast Blvd are closed off amid the investigation.

There was no further information available regarding possible fatalities or the extent of injuries.

Santana High School tweeted that all students were in a “Secure Campus.” It later said the sheriff’s office had given the OK for students to be dismissed.

The Santee Fire Department and other first responders were at the scene of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be handling the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Images shared on social media showed a home engulfed in flames with clouds of billowing black smoke.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.