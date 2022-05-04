FOX News 

Plains, Mississippi Valley will see severe weather, thunderstorms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will strike the Plains again on Wednesday, also moving across the Mississippi Valley.

NEW MEXICO FIRES EXPECTED TO SPREAD AS RESIDENTS FLEE

Plains rain forecast
(Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall will all be possible.

Mississippi Valley rain forecast
(Credit: Fox News)

Cooler-than-average temperatures behind the system will bring snow to the northern and central Rockies, while the temperatures are more like summer for the South.

Severe storm threat
(Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is a critical fire danger over sections of the southern Rockies, where breezy, dry and warm weather will help to fuel and possibly spread wildfires.