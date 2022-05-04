Plains, Mississippi Valley will see severe weather, thunderstorms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will strike the Plains again on Wednesday, also moving across the Mississippi Valley.

NEW MEXICO FIRES EXPECTED TO SPREAD AS RESIDENTS FLEE

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall will all be possible.

Cooler-than-average temperatures behind the system will bring snow to the northern and central Rockies, while the temperatures are more like summer for the South.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is a critical fire danger over sections of the southern Rockies, where breezy, dry and warm weather will help to fuel and possibly spread wildfires.