Plains, Midwest cold front to bring showers, thunderstorms

A cold front marching across the northern Plains and Midwest will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday before heading into the Great Lakes Ohio Valley on Wednesday.

Some of these storms could turn severe, bringing some hail, strong winds, heavy rain and a few tornadoes.

The cold air behind the system could bring some snow showers.

Showers and thunderstorms are also forecast to move into the Gulf Coast and Southeast starting Wednesday, including regions that were hard hit by Hurricane Ian.