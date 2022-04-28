Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes forecast to see cold weather

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colder-than-average temperatures continue to hang on to the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes this week.

MILLIONS MUST CUT WATER USE IN DROUGHT-STRICKEN CALIFORNIA

A coastal storm will bring more rain and inland snow to parts of New England.

Dry, warm weather and gusty winds will extend the critical and fire weather danger across the Southwest, the southern Rockies and southern High Plains.

And, a strengthening storm system positioned over the central U.S. will bring the risk for severe weather on Thursday and Friday for the central and southern Plains.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Large hail, damaging winds, flooding rainfall and tornadoes will all be possible – especially on Friday – so residents should stay alert to the latest weather conditions.