Plains, East Coast will see severe storms

Widespread showers and thunderstorms — some of which could turn severe on Tuesday and Wednesday — will stretch across the northern Plains to the East Coast.

Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible, while heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in some areas.

The summer heat and humidity continue prompting heat advisories from the Missouri Valley to the Mid-Mississippi Valley and Mid-South through Wednesday.

The combination will make it feel like it is over 100 degrees Fahrenheit there.