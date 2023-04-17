Pizza delivery man trips suspect on the run from police: video

A pizza delivery man in Pennsylvania delivered more than just a pie on Sunday afternoon after he was caught on video tripping a suspect being chased by police outside a home.

Tyler Morrell, a delivery driver for Cocco’s Pizza Aston, notched the law enforcement assist around 3 p.m. while he was bringing a pizza order to a home in Brookhaven.

“Thank you sir for the assist!!!” the Brookhaven Police Department said in a post sharing video of the encounter. “If you’re interested in a job we are always looking for good people.”

The homeowner shared video from a Ring doorbell camera capturing Morrell’s heroic moment.

VIDEO SHOWS ‘GOOD SAMARITAN’ HELPING NYPD TAKE DOWN ARMED SUSPECT

Morrell is about to drop the delivery off to the homeowner when he spots police cars chasing a dark-colored vehicle that is driving on a lawn across the street, according to the video.

As Morrell walks toward the sidewalk to get a better look, the suspect can be seen jumping out of the vehicle and running across the street toward Morrell.

The pizza delivery man takes a few steps back toward the home before lunging forward and sticking his foot out to trip the fleeing suspect, all while holding the pizza order, the video shows.

The suspect is seen falling to the ground and is quickly nabbed by police.

Morrell told FOX29 Philadelphia that he did not have time to think and just acted on his instincts.

TEXAS GOOD SAMARITAN ON PINNING DOWN DRUNK DRIVER WHO KILLED POLICE OFFICER: ‘I WANTED HIM DONE WITH’

“Honestly, I didn’t really think about doing anything but stepping in. I was raised to step in if you see something that’s not right. So, I just wanted to do my part,” Morrell said, joking that he tried his best to “prevent the cheese from sliding” on the pizza as he assisted police.

Morrell joked that the pizza “was completely unharmed and enjoyed” by the homeowner.

Cocco’s also wrote on Facebook that after his heroics, Morrell “still delivered the food unharmed.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not immediately release any information about the suspect or why officers were chasing him.