Pittsburgh mall turns into panic after shots fired during fight

Authorities responded to a Pittsburgh shopping mall Saturday where shoppers went sent running for their lives after shots were fired, though no one was hit, a police source told Fox News.

A local FOX affiliate reported two people were detained in connection with the incident at Ross Park Mall. Authorities were also searching for a third person, WPXI-TV reported

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and SWAT officers, rushed to the scene as well as EMS units.

Details about the incident are unknown but shoppers were evacuated, the news outlet reported. A news station employee said that people were seen sprinting out the building and that the mall has been put on lockdown.

The Ross Township Police Department declined to comment on the incident.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area. It was unclear if it will remain closed to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.