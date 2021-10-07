Pittsburgh-area postal worker found shot, killed

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot and killed Thursday in Pennsylvania, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

Homicide detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department responded to an assistance request in Collier Township, 11 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, around 10:15 a.m, the authorities said.

First responders found a deceased letter carrier with gunshot wounds, county police said. A suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody.

Details about the killing were not disclosed. The Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, said it is investigating the worker’s death. The agency declined to comment further.

The U.S. attorney’s office is working with local and federal authorities on the case.