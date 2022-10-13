Pit bull kidnapped in armed robbery in DC, police ask for public assistance
Washington police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen dog in an armed robbery.
The robbery took place on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Northeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).
The suspect approached the victim and the dog, brandished a handgun, and demand the dog. The victim gave the animal to the suspect.
With the dog, the suspect reportedly ran from the scene while the victim chased after them.
The handgun was discharged in the direction of the victim and the suspect got away — no one was injured during the event, police said.
The dog stolen was a 5-month-old female pit bull mix named, Genesis. She is brindle in color with a white spot on her chest.
D.C. police requested that anyone with knowledge of this case to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can help provide information.