Pilot’s body recovered after small plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The body of the pilot of a small plane that crashed during a fish-spotting trip was recovered Thursday from the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot is believed to have been the only person aboard when the plane crashed on Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The NTSB said the Cessna 182 airplane was operated by a company called Westbank Fishing.

The company lost contact with the plane Wednesday, according to an NTSB email. The FAA said the plane is believed to have gone down east of Grand Isle. The body was recovered just off the coast of the island community.