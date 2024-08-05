Pilot survives crash landing at California golf course with barely a scratch

A pilot and a bystander are lucky to be alive after a plane crash-landed at a California golf course on Sunday.

It happened at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex around 1:18 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital. The small plane, identified by KCRA-TV as a single-engine Piper PA28, came to a rest next to the pro shop, surveillance video shows, after it narrowly avoided hitting someone.

Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Justin Sylvia told Fox News Digital that the pilot said he experienced mechanical failure and the plane lost power. The pilot explained that at about 400 feet, he decided to land on the fairway of the golf course, Sylvia said. The pilot got out of the plane and only suffered a “minor laceration to his hand,” Sylvia added.

“He picked a golf course, which is a pretty good location – nice and open,” Sylvia told local FOX40. “It’s very fortunate that no one was injured, including the pilot.”

The pilot was taken to a hospital about 45 minutes into the incident for not feeling well, Sylvia said. No other injuries were reported.

The plane was found to be leaking fuel but not on fire, Sylvia said.

“We heard a boom, but we didn’t know what it was,” golfer Tim Cowan told FOX40. “This is a first. I guess cross it off my bucket list.”

Golf course employee Charlie Lewis described the crash to FOX40 as “nothing like I’ve ever seen before” and “insane.”

Sylvia said when the plane landed, it slid across a practice putting green before stopping against the pro shop’s building. The damage to the facility is minor, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex said on Facebook.

“We are incredibly grateful to the first responders from the fire department and law enforcement for their swift and professional reaction,” the post said. The restaurant and pro shop was closed for the rest of the day, but the Golf Super Shop and driving range remained open after the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, CBS News Sacramento reported.