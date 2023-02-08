Pilot sought in Colorado plane crash, reservoir ‘incident’ on 9/11 anniversary

A pilot buzzed boats on a Colorado reservoir on Sept. 11, 2022, crashed his plane and then fled the country, according to prosecutors, who filed nearly a dozen criminal charges last week.

The pilot, Ahmed El-Kaddah, flew the small plane directly at one of “only three visible boats” on Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County, which is about 70 miles north of Denver, according to prosecutors.

He pulled up and then maneuvered the plane to get within striking distance of other boats, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) investigation report.

“At first, the airplane appeared headed toward the shore, but made a left turn toward the first boat,” the report says. “After making a very low pass over the boat, the airplane made a steep climb, followed by a steep right turn and then low over the second boat.

“After passing the second boat, the airplane appeared to depart toward a valley.”

The Cessna 172M aircraft crashed along the shore. The pilot and another passenger, who prosecutors said was his brother, had minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The pilot gave several different stories to investigators after the crash that ranged from his desire to get a closer look at the scenery to engine malfunction, according to the NTSB report.

And none of the stories lined up with the recovered flight data, according to Larimer County prosecutors and the NTSB report.

The FBI determined the pilot’s actions didn’t meet credentials for federal charges, so the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges in state court that include five counts of menacing and six counts of reckless endangerment.

The 2021 Colorado Misdemeanor Reform legislation narrowed the definition of felony menacing; as a result, threatening immediate serious injury with a vehicle or aircraft is classified as a misdemeanor under current law.

A warrant was issued for El-Kaddah’s arrest, but investigators have received information that he left the U.S. shortly after the incident and has not returned.

Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen expressed his frustration at the incident and how it reopens wounds from the terror attacks on 9/11.

“The fact that someone would show such reckless disregard for the lives of others is concerning, but it’s even more disturbing on a date that holds so much pain and significance for our country,” Feyen said.

“The lack of legal accountability is frustrating to say the least, but in this and every case, we’ll continue to support victims and hold suspects accountable within the confines of the law.”

Anyone with information about El-Kaddah’s location may contact Investigator Tyler Thomas at (970) 498-5167.

People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.