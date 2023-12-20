Pilot, photographer killed after local news helicopter crashes in New Jersey

A local news helicopter crashed in a wooded area of Burlington County, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, killing a pilot and a photographer.

The WPVI-TV chopper went down as the news crew was returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore, the outlet reported. WPVI is the ABC affiliate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The identities are not being released at this time because families are still being notified, but the outlet said both victims worked at the news station for years.

The crash happened after 8 p.m. near Quaker Bridge Atsion Road and Mullica Hill Road in Washington Township.

The helicopter was last airborne over Wharton State Forest, the outlet reported. New Jersey State Police located the crash site on the ground.

North Carolina-based U.S. Helicopters Inc. leases the helicopter, a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR, to WPVI-TV.

It remains unclear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.