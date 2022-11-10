Pilot, passenger killed in Nebraska small plane crash

A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte and the village of Maxwell, killing the two people aboard, television station KNOP reported. The Nebraska State Patrol on Friday identified the two as Adam Helmerichs, 41, who was piloting the plane, and Zachary Clausen, 22. Both men were from Lincoln.

Flight records show the plane had left the airport at Lincoln earlier in the morning and crashed as it approached the North Platte airport to land. The crash also caused a small grass fire.

An NTSB investigator was expected to go to the site of crash on Thursday. Officials have not released the names of the two people killed and have not said what may have caused the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol is helping with the investigation into the crash.