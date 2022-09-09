Pilot error, overloading aircraft responsible for 2019 Michigan plane crash that killed 5

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash that the pilot failed to maintain airspeed during his final approach to the Capital Region International Airport, near Lansing.

The report, issued Wednesday, said that at the time of the crash the single-engine Socata TBM 700 had slowed to just 74 knots, below the manufacturer’s specified approach speed of 85 knots.

INDIANA ATTORNEY SELECTED TO REPLACE JUDGE WHO RESIGNED TWO MONTHS AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC BATTERY

Investigators also said the plane was more than 200 pounds overweight and its load was too far back in the aircraft, contributing to it being difficult to control.

“The altitude and airspeed trends during the final moments of the flight were consistent with the airplane entering an aerodynamic stall at a low altitude,” according to the NTSB’s report.

IN HONOR OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II, INDIANA GOV. ERIC HOLCOMB DIRECTED FLAGS TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF

The pilot Joel Stewart Beavins, 48, and Timothy Joe Clark, 67, both of Franklin, Indiana; John Thomas Lowe, 51, of Greenwood, Indiana; Neil Alan Sego, 46, of Trafalgar, Indiana; and Zechariah Eugene Bennett, 27, of Plainfield, Indiana.

A sixth passenger, Aaron Levi Blackford, 42, of Frankton, Indiana, survived the crash but suffered severe injuries.

The plane had departed from Indy South Greenwood Airport near Indianapolis. It crashed in an open grass field about 0.3 miles from the Lansing-area airport.

INDIANA 4-YEAR-OLD GIRL’S BODY FOUND IN POND

Four of the six passengers were headed to work as contractors for the Lansing Board of Water & Light’s Delta Energy Park, a natural gas-fired power plant that began operating in March, the Lansing State Journal reported.