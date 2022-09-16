Photos show migrants crowding El Paso, Texas, streets

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly 1,000 illegal migrants released and living on the streets of El Paso, Texas, has created a public safety challenge, a local official said.

Processing centers and shelters have reached capacity, causing Border Patrol to release a record number of migrants — mostly from Venezuela.

Photos show the migrants setting up tents and sleeping bags on the streets of El Paso.

2 MIGRANT BUSES ARRIVE OUTSIDE VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS' NAVAL OBSERVATORY RESIDENCE IN DC



“From day to day, we don’t know the number of migrants that will be dropped off, and the issues that have surfaced include urinating and defecating in public, littering, tent encampments on sidewalks, and panhandling,” said El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo.

The El Paso Police Department is working with various city departments to mitigate the issues.

An average of 1,300 migrants illegally cross into the El Paso sector of the U.S. border daily, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.