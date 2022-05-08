Phoenix police searching for suspect after woman found strangled to death aboard city bus

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man is wanted in Phoenix after a woman was discovered strangled to death aboard a city bus on Friday morning, authorities said.

Joshua Bagley, 26, was named a suspect in the death of 41-year-old Diane Craig, Phoenix police said.

TEXAS WOMAN ADMITS TO FATALLY SHOOTIN GHUSBAND WHO CONFESSED LOVE FOR ANOTHER WOMAN

Officers found Craig around 8 a.m. after responding to the intersection of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road for a report of an unresponsive person, FOX10 Phoenix reported, citing police.

The victim, identified as Craig, showed signs of strangulation, police said.

“Ms. Craig was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries,” a police statement read, in part.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police released images of Bagley, who remains on the loose, in the hope that the public can help locate him.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Bagley to contact the Phoenix Police Department.