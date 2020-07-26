Phoenix police release bodycam footage of woman firing at officers during arrest

Phoenix police released body camera footage last week of a shootout with a woman who pulled out a gun and fired at officers while she was being handcuffed earlier this month.

Officers responded to a motel on Black Canyon Highway on July 8 after a man called, saying his roommate was “becoming crazy” and had shot a gun, Phoenix police said.

When approached, the woman, identified as Jovana Kelsey McCreary, 24, told officers she didn’t have a gun, but when an officer searched her bag with her permission he found bullets and illegal drugs.

She also denied she had fired a shot during the alleged altercation with the roommate.

In the video, as one of the officers attempts to handcuff McCreary, she manages to get out of his grasp and pulls a gun from her waist, firing as she runs down the street.

“She’s got a gun!” one the officers can be heard saying, as they return fire.

McCreary was hit twice and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She survived her injuries.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

McCreary, who also had a previous misdemeanor warrant for her arrest, was later booked for several crimes, police said.