Phoenix police officer shot, rushed to hospital, cops say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Phoenix police officer was shot Tuesday, authorities said.

The officer was rushed to a hospital and the crime scene was active, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the area of 39th Avenue and Baseline Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officials have not disclosed details of the shooting or if any arrests have beenmade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.