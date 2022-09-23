Phoenix police arrest two in ‘largest’ fentanyl seizure in department history

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men have been arrested in the largest single fentanyl bust in the history of the Phoenix Police Department with the seizure of more than one million pills, authorities said Friday.

Officials said the seizure occurred on Wednesday. The suspects were identified as Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, according to Fox Phoenix.

Officers with the department’s Special Assignments Unit were in the middle of a drug investigation when they searched a home in Avondale, as well as a car belonging to one of the suspects.

Fox News has reached out to the police department.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are seeing bigger fentanyl seizures as drug cartels ramp up smuggling efforts to get the illicit drugs into the United States.

In Oregon, authorities recently seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth inside a vehicle

