Philly police search for man accused of home invasion, sexual assault of senior citizen

Philadelphia police are looking for a man accused of entering a senior citizen’s home through an unlocked door and assaulting her before forcing her to undress.

Zyree Downing, 22, was named by police as a suspect in the assault of a 71-year-old woman inside a home in mid-September, FOX 29 reports.

Authorities believe Downing entered the home through an unlocked door and demanded money from her.

When she refused, Downing allegedly punched the victim in the head and back, then started choking her. Investigators say he then forced the victim to disrobe and sexually assaulted her.

Downing is believed to have taken the victim’s cell phone and credit card before taking off in her gray 2014 Totoya Corolla.

Anyone with information on Downing’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.