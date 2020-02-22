Philip Haney, DHS whistleblower, found dead, police say

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) whistleblower Philip Haney was found dead in Amador County, Calif., on Friday, according to local authorities.

Haney, 66, “appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Sheriff and coroner Martin A. Ryan shared the initial details of the case.

“On February 21, 2020 at approximately 1012 hours, deputies and detectives responded to the area of Highway 124 and Highway 16 in Plymouth to the report of a male subject on the ground with a gunshot wound,” the release read.

“Upon their arrival, they located and identified 66-year-old Philip Haney, who was deceased and appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle. This investigation is active and ongoing. No further details will be released at this time,” the office added.

Fox News contributor Sara Carter tweeted about Haney’s death on Saturday and asked people to pray for his family and for police, who are still searching for answers and investigating the incident.

“Somebody I deeply respected and considered a friend Phil Haney – a DHS whistleblower during the Obama Admin was apparently killed yesterday in Southern California,” Carter wrote. “Pray for his family and pray they find the person who murdered him. Still trying to get confirmation on details.”

Haney, a former DHS agent, was also the author of “See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad.”

He was an outspoken critic of the Obama administration, specifically its handling of radical Jihadist elements and Islamic terrorism.

Haney, who retired in 2015, studied Arabic culture and language while working as a scientist in the Middle East before becoming a founding member of the Department of Homeland Security in 2002 as a Customs & Border Protection (CBP) agriculture officer.

After serving as an armed CBP officer, he was promoted to its Advanced Targeting Team. He specialized in Islamic theology and the strategy and tactics of the global Islamic movement.