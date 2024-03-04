Philadelphia’s LGBT office chief arrested in video mayor calls ‘very concerning’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Philadelphia’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs and her husband were arrested over the weekend in a video the mayor described as “very concerning.”

“A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper executed a car stop on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia, reportedly for a Motor Vehicle Code violation. Celena Morrison, the City’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, was in the vehicle that was stopped,” Mayor Cherelle Parker posted on X Saturday.

“A video circulating on social media that depicts a portion of the incident is very concerning to me, and I will have no further comment until the investigation has been completed,” she added.

Video footage posted to social media and reportedly recoreded by Morrison shows a Pennsylvania State Trooper standing over Morrison’s husband, identified as Darius McLean, on the shoulder of I-76 as Morrison shouts, “That’s my husband!”

“Put your hands behind your back,” the trooper is seen shouting at McLean as he is on the ground.

“They are,” McLean responded.

Morrison is heard in the background telling the officer that she works “for the mayor” and for the trooper to “stop.”

“That is my husband … Don’t worry about it. I’m gonna get his … I work for the mayor. No. I work for the mayor. I work for the mayor, Please just stop!”

Morrison is believed to be the first openly transgender individual to lead a city office in Philadelphia and was appointed to the position under former Mayor Jim Kenney in 2020. She remained in the role following the election of Parker, who was sworn in as mayor in January of this year.

Morrison’s husband serves as director of the Arcila-Adams Trans Resource Center and chief operating officer of a Philadelphia-based nonprofit William Way LGBT Community Center.

State police released a press release over the weekend detailing that a trooper pulled Morrison over after observing “multiple vehicle code violations” for her gray Infiniti sedan. The violations included illegally tinted windows, an expired and suspended car registration and that the headlights on the vehicle were not on despite it raining on Saturday morning, police told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Before the trooper was able to make contact with Morrison, a green Dodge sedan pulled up and parked behind the trooper’s vehicle, according to the press release.

McLean was operating the green Dodge, according to local media, with the press release outlining that the driver of the Dodge “became verbally combative toward the trooper.” The press release does not identify McLean or Morrison by name.

McLean “refused multiple lawful orders” during the interaction with the trooper and the officer then attempted to arrest McLean. Police said McLean resisted arrest multiple times, with Morrison then leaving the Infinity and “interfered” with the trooper’s arrest.

“Both individuals were arrested for resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, and other related charges,” state police said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Morrison’s office, as well as McLean, for comment on the matter, but did not immediately receive responses.

“Please just stop,” McLean is heard saying in footage of the scene. “It’s because I’m Black.”

“It’s not ‘cause you’re Black,’” the trooper responded.

“Yes it is,” Morrison is heard saying off camera.

McLean was handcuffed, and the trooper was seen approaching Morrison and telling her to turn around.

“Give me your hand or you’re getting tased!” the trooper said.

“I don’t know why this is happening,” Morrison said. “We ain’t done nothing wrong.”

“He just punched me,” Morrison is heard saying.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office said the newly-minted mayor does not have any additional comment to include on the matter, and that the case is in the hands of the Pennsylvania State Police. State police directed Fox News Digital to its weekend press release when called Monday morning, saying no additional details were available at the time.

The couple was detained and later released Saturday evening. The district attorney’s office said they have not made any decision on potential charges until a thorough investigation is carried out.

“As our office continues to investigate all aspects of the incident on the Vine Street Expressway on Saturday, we encourage members of the public who have truthful information about this incident to contact the DA’s Special Investigations Unit at [email protected] or 215-686-9608,” the DA’s office said in a statement.