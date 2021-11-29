Philadelphia woman shoots ex in the face as he tries to break into her house: report

A Philadelphia woman shot her ex-boyfriend in the face after he attempted to break into her home late Sunday night, according to a local report.

Philadelphia police confirmed to Fox News that a 31-year-old Black male was shot in the left side of the face while trying to break into a home just after 11 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ashville Street in the Holmesburg neighborhood.

Local news station WPVI-TV reported that police said the male suspect was the ex-boyfriend of the woman who owned the home.

Police could not immediately confirm the relationship between the suspect and the homeowner when reached by Fox News on Monday morning.

Police said the suspect was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and police are continuing to investigate.