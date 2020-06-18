Philadelphia woman charged with torching police cars in George Floyd unrest

The Justice Department announced federal arson charges Wednesday against a 33-year-old Philadelphia woman accused of torching a pair of police vehicles during protests in the City of Brotherly Love.

Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal allegedly appears on video taking a burning piece of wood from a police sedan and shoving it into a police SUV as both were parked near City Hall, according to U.S. Attorney William McSwain, of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

She is accused of setting fire to both vehicles after protests over the death of George Floyd went from peaceful to riotous on May 30. The arsons destroyed both of them, according to prosecutors.

“Torching a police car has nothing to do with peaceful protest or any legitimate message,” McSwain said in a statement. “Anybody who engaged in such acts can stand by to put your hands behind your back and head to federal prison. We are coming for you.”

Authorities tracked Blumenthal down by looking into the custom-made Etsy shirt seen in images of the suspect taken at the scene of the arsons, the New York Post reported.

The shirt said “Keep the Immigrants Deport the Racists,” and investigators found it on Etsy, along with a comment attributed to Lore-Elisabeth of Philadelphia, according to the report. Police looked up the name on LinkedIn and found a woman with tattoos that they said matched what they saw on video of the incident.

If convicted, Blumenthal faces up to 80 years in prison.

Her lawyer reportedly raised concerns about the investigative tactics in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“The question is whether they’ve undermined the privacy interests of everyone based on the search for one or two individuals,” Paul Hetznecker, her attorney, told the outlet.

Riots had grown out of some protests over the death of Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Demonstrations popped up in cities around the country. Some turned violent and led to riots, arsons and looting.

Authorities in Washington state announced last week that a 25-year-old Tacoma woman had been arrested in connection with the destruction of five police vehicles there, and suspected arsonists have also been busted in connection with a Molotov cocktail attack on a police precinct in Minneapolis and the burning of a police van in Chicago.

Unrest in Philadelphia also led to the bombings of dozens of ATMs throughout the city as looters tried to break into them and snatch cash. At least one person died in the blasts.

“There were individuals who chose to use the protests as an opportunity to engage in criminal activity,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday. “Some of these individuals’ actions were malicious, destructive, and could have resulted in critical injuries to others.”