Philadelphia Wawa mob: Police release new footage of ransacking, say ‘citizens don’t deserve it’

The Philadelphia Police Department released new footage of a mob ransacking a Wawa convenience store near the city on Monday.

The footage shows people pouring into the store to loot food, drinks and other items. A separate clip shows people jumping on top of vehicles outside the store. The incident occurred at roughly 8:15 p.m. Saturday and police are looking for about 100 suspects, most of them juveniles.

“I know there are several parents that will look at this and say, ‘That’s not how I raised my kids,’ and that’s understandable. But also there is a responsibility to then identify your kids to us,” Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said in a Monday press conference.

“The bottom line is: we cannot have this type of behavior happening in this city. The business community doesn’t deserve that, the citizens don’t deserve it,” Stanford added.

Police say they are working with the district attorney’s office to determine charges for the suspects. They say one potential charge is rioting, which is a felony.

Wawa released a statement Monday saying they are working with law enforcement to identify suspects.

“We are working closely with law enforcement to support their efforts to bring all of the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible,” the statement read. “We remain committed to protecting our associates and customers and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for each customer, in every Wawa store. Nothing is more important to us.”

Viral footage earlier this week showed people throwing food and standing on furniture as the store’s employees were helpless to stop the chaos. The aftermath saw trash and products littering the store’s floor as throngs of people milled about outside.