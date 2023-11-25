Philadelphia warehouse worker dies after falling down elevator shaft: police

An employee at a warehouse in Philadelphia died after falling down an elevator shaft Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at a warehouse on the 200 block of Wolf Street in Philadelphia, according to FOX 29.

The worker, who was 48, fell 20 feet down the elevator shaft and suffered fatal head trauma.

Officials haven’t released the man’s identity.

According to WCAU, the building was undergoing renovation at the time of the incident.